MCU fans question if the biggest moment in the Infinity Saga wasn’t as impactful as it should have been

When you have a world, history, and overarching narrative of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s size, the fact of the matter is that some nuances are going to be left behind, whether that’s an unfulfilled arc for a character, a plot thread that gets lost to time, or the failure to acknowledge an earth-shattering event that occurred just a few movies ago.

We’re not talking about Tiamut rising out of the Pacific Ocean this time; we’re talking about an event hundreds of orders of magnitude larger than that, which also received about as much attention as the Celestial’s early stop. We speak, of course, of the five years following Thanos’ victory in Avengers: Infinity War, where half of all life in the universe simply vanished without a trace, and a few folks over at r/marvelstudios aren’t sold on the lack of visible chaos that the Blip should have realistically offered up.

One user pointed it out as one of the MCU’s weaknesses on account of their insistence on having enormous stakes every other film; the true nature of their impacts need to be downplayed if you don’t want your story to get completely steamrolled.

Another pointed out that bringing everyone back, as the Avengers were able to do in Endgame, would have caused even more chaos, and then proceeded to ignore the above comment’s advice on not thinking too much.

One other responder chimed in with a reminder that the fast-approaching Secret Invasion series will offer up a fair share of exploration regarding the Blip, so perhaps the absence of the true impact will be solved through patience.

The trick with Marvel, and most all genre fiction properties (hell, most movies), is to give your disbelief a healthy dose of suspension. If not, you’ll make a hobby out of tearing good media to shreds in an effort to feel smart, and your friends will probably vanish as though they themselves were victims of the Snap.