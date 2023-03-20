For many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s a steadfast fact that nothing will ever be able to top the era of the original Avengers.

From Tony and Cap holding our hands throughout the Infinity Saga, to the belly laughs that Thor treated gave us, to watching the ever-dynamic arcs of Bruce and Clint continue to unfold in the wake of Nat’s devastating demise, there’s just nothing to fill the Avengers-sized hole in those particular hearts.

As alluded to, it’s not without good reason; these characters not only set the tone for one of, if not the most impactful cinematic development of our time, but come with a plethora of unforgettable moments to boot. Indeed, the Avengers have it all. And “all” also happens to include what is perhaps the single best superpower in the entirety of the MCU, and it’s finally getting the recognition it deserves after the folks at r/marvelstudios chose to revisit one of its greatest examples.

The power in question is none other than the power of friendship, shown here in the form of the Avengers’ collective attempt at comforting a very debilitated Bruce Banner after delivering the snap that brought the Blipped back into existence in Avengers: Endgame. With Cap at his side, Tony stabilizing his snapping arm, and Thor sealing the deal with a headpat, Bruce no doubt could have survived anything.

Commenters, of course, piled on to this wholesome moment in all the best ways.

An extra shout-out was given to the one and only Steve Rogers, whose empathy certainly went a long way in helping to anchor this collective superpower.

Of course, we shouldn’t rule out a Multiverse Saga return of the power of friendship, especially with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 creeping up on us. At the end of the day, there’s always going to be something infinitely special about the particular brand of kinship that the original Avengers brought to the table.