MCU fans seem to agree, for once, on which Phase 4 movie is the best (so far)

When it comes to the ardent fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is barely anything that we stand unanimously by. Whether it is deciding who the strongest Avenger is or voting for the next leader of the superheroes, reaching a consensus is next to impossible. Even now, the recent release of Thor: Love and Thunder has left fans divided. But thanks to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, MCU fans can finally put forward a united front.

The latest adventure of the God of Thunder has triggered many debates on social media, of which the most recent — and trending — discussion is about the best film MCU Phase Four has offered so far. Some have named Spider-Man: No Way Home as the winner, while some couldn’t get over Wanda’s chaotic spree in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

But the one that has emerged as the absolute spotlight-stealer is Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. Many have highlighted a particularly mesmerizing sequence from the film and argue that this scene alone is enough to make Shang-Chi the best film of Phase Four.

So far, Phase Four has seen six films — Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Eternals, No Way Home, Doctor Strange 2, and Thor: Love and Thunder. But for some, Shang-Chi offers the ultimate MCU experience and the rest don’t even hold a candle to it.

Everyone has their own preferences and some have ranked the Simu Liu starrer further down the list. Apparently, the idea didn’t sit well with its fans.

While Phase Four hasn’t been the “marvel” past phases of the MCU had been, it certainly has managed to impress its fans, especially when it comes to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, enough to elicit a unanimous (almost) answer from Marvel fans for once!