MCU fans share the perfect blueprint for the inevitable ‘Ghost Rider’ reboot

As supernatural shenanigans continue to worm their way into Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, fans are gradually getting their hopes up that the inevitable Ghost Rider reboot is edging closer to an official announcement.

After all, Marvel Studios have held the rights to the Spirit of Vengeance for a decade already, but there hasn’t been much interest in Kevin Feige’s part on pulling the trigger. Of course, Robbie Reyes was a huge part of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 4, before a planned spinoff series was canned at Hulu, but we’d expect the next iteration of the cult favorite to be rebuilt from the ground up.

That being said, that doesn’t mean the MCU can’t draw inspiration from Gabriel Luna’s all-too-brief stint as the flame-headed motorcycle and muscle car enthusiast, with fans singing the praises of a memorable action sequence from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. that should serve as the blueprint for how the antihero’s return is handled.

Based on the various pieces being moves around the board on both film and television, it’s looking highly likely that we’ll be seeing the Midnight Sons assembled at one stage in the future. Moon Knight, Blade, Doctor Strange, and several other key members are either established or on the way, so there’s definitely an opening on the roster for Ghost Rider.

Sure, a multiversal Nicolas Cage cameo would kick all sorts of unexpected but totally glorious ass, but Feige is always one for playing the long game, so we wouldn’t be surprised if middle-aged front-runners Keanu Reeves and Norman Reedus were left out of the casting conversation, too.