MCU fans share the unsatisfying moments that left a bad taste in their mouths

For the most part, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has done a phenomenal job of keeping its sprawling fandom happy, which is no easy task when there’s more film and television content than ever coming down the pipeline. Of course, with 29 movies and multiple Disney Plus exclusives in the back catalogue, it’d be impossible to please everyone all of the time.

Those criticisms seem to have intensified throughout Phase Four, though, whether it’s the relatively polarizing reception afforded to the likes of Eternals, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder, the ongoing debate over the downgraded visual effects, or the repeated belief that perhaps Kevin Feige is trying to do too much at once.

Whatever side of the divide you fall on, there’s no way you’ve been left 100 percent impressed by everything put out by the all-conquering franchise. As a result, Redditors have been diving deep down the MCU rabbit hole to share the moments they deem to be the most unsatisfying we’ve ever seen from the superhero saga, and valid points are being made.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s final speech takes up a lot of the top-voted comments, with Sam Wilson’s first act as Captain America finding him let down by the writing team. It didn’t take long for Star-Lord botching a potential takedown of Thanos by letting his emotions get the better of him to crop up, either, a debate that still hasn’t died down four years on from Avengers: Infinity War.

One of the more interesting responses highlights how everyone from all corners of the MCU showed up for Tony Stark’s funeral, but all Natasha Romanoff got was a bench thrown in her honor. Nothing stirs up the debate quite like Marvel Studios, then, and this one is far from over, even if we can all agree Steve Rogers kissing Sharon Carter was a little gross.