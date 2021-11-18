MCU fans spot ‘Kung Fu Hustle’ influences in Shang-Chi
Some eagle-eyed Marvel fans have spotted some homages to the surreal 2004 Chinese action-comedy Kung Fu Hustle in Shang-Chi.
It’s no wonder Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton was inspired by the Stephen Chow-directed Kung Fu Hustle, since both movies heavily involve martial arts. And while Kung Fu Hustle does make unique use of special effects for an almost cartoonish style, Shang-Chi obviously has its roots in comic books, so it also boasts a somewhat larger-than-life tone at times.
A user on Reddit posted side-by-side comparisons of the two movies on the MarvelStudios subreddit, which included Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi even having a Kung Fu Hustle poster in his San Francisco bedroom. In addition, the tailor kung fu master from Kung Fu Hustle wears ten rings on each hand in a similar manner to the Marvel movie. Characters also deflected projectiles with a stick in both films and the motif of the Buddha’s palm, or a hero outstretching his hand down toward the camera from high up in the sky, can be seen in both movies.
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Another neat Easter Egg that fans noticed was that actor Wah Yuen actually appears in both Kung Fu Hustle, as the landlord, and Shang-Chi, as Master Guang Bo.
We’re grateful for Stephen Chow inspiring filmmakers the world over with his unique martial arts comedy since it obviously helped Destin Daniel Cretton’s vision of bringing Shang-Chi to the screen, which is arguably one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe finer films.
If you still haven’t seen it, you can watch Shang-Chi right now on Disney Plus in an enhanced IMAX mode, great for catching any and all Kung Fu Hustle references we might’ve missed.