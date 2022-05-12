MCU fans still can’t decide if ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ is worthy of a reappraisal

Joss Whedon was on a high after The Avengers. The first full MCU crossover grossed an astonishing $1.5 billion at the box office and cemented Marvel Studios as one of Hollywood’s biggest blockbuster factories. After this, signing up Whedon for its sequel, 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron was a no-brainer.

Sadly things didn’t quite work out. While the movie did gross $1.4 billion, many consider it a missed opportunity and a low point for the MCU. Whedon ended up in a conflict with Kevin Feige about the direction of the movie, which was followed by him parting ways with the studio.

But now, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness resolving Wanda Maximoff’s story, fans are reappraising Age of Ultron.

Some are saying it just gets overshadowed by better movies:

Age Of Ultron honestly isn't even bad, it just gets overshadowed by the other 3 imo…

That they’re invested:

I'm one of those fans that don't get why Age of Ultron is hated, I guess it might be the writing decisions because the movie is pretty dang good in making me invested.

Some know it’s unpopular but still like it:

age of ultron is a GOOD movie

A few are even ready to look past Whedon’s well-chronicled history of misogynistic behaviour.

I still think that Avengers: Age of Ultron is good, regardless of who directed it.

But the overwhelming consensus is that Age of Ultron falls far short of MCU’s usual parameters of greatness.

Age of Ultron really sucks, it broke my heart that we never got the chance to see the original team together in a good movie after The Avengers (2012) but that's my opinion. Thor (2011) is really boring, I get sleepy everytime I try to see it, Shang-Chi at least gets my attention

It’s also been named as the originating source of the MCU’s worst plotlines:

tbh most of the worst characterizations and plots of the MCU (to this day!) are a consequence of one of the worst movies, Age of Ultron

Some also called out Whedon’s influence as the reason for its flaws.

There's a darker and better cut of Age Of Ultron out there. I just know it.



There's a darker and better cut of Age Of Ultron out there. I just know it.

One that erases all the lame Whedon bro jokes and doesn't make Ultron seem like a clown. And has more Wanda.

And many simply can’t get past the fact that it was Whedon’s creation.

I remember when Age of Ultron came out and I really liked it. Now…it's my least-favourite MCU film. Its flaws become so obvious when better movies are released with actual characterizations and no one falling into breasts for comedic effect. Seriously…fuck you Joss Whedon.

Let’s face it, while Age of Ultron isn’t a complete cinematic disaster — there are a couple of good scenes, James Spader is a commendable villain, and the dream sequences are quite fun — there is no denying that some truly cringy moments involving Black Widow have aged terribly.

In case, you are planning to add your input to the debate above, you can refresh your memories by watching Avengers: Age of Ultron, which is available to stream on Disney Plus.