MCU fans talk about which line made a surprising impact on them

From the characters we all love to the storylines that impact us as fans, there are many beautiful things about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The MCU has been a staple of the pop culture realm for over a decade now, and fans have loved, hated, celebrated, and mourned the heroes and villains. There has also been a lot of wisdom to take away from the journey.

The MCU has given fans more than just great films — they’ve provided a place for fans to exist. From comic-cons to fan events and social media accounts dedicated to certain movies and specific heroes, the community of Marvel fans has grown, and it’s a place where we can all feel included.

We relate to the struggles and triumphs of the characters, we marvel — some pun intended — at the magnitude of the superhero realm, and we find friends in fellow fans of our favorite heroes and their stories. Another thing fans of the MCU love are the stand-out lines of dialogue within the films.

From the hilarious to the heartwarming, fans on Reddit are sharing the lines that left the most significant impact on them through the history of the MCU this far. Let’s take a look.

This line from Thor: Ragnarok will always make us laugh. Thor is confident that things will be fine once he realizes that his opponent is the Hulk. Unfortunately, things don’t exactly go his way after that.

Talking about Thanos, Thor was once again overly confident about an upcoming battle when Rocket put things in perspective for him. Thor is a favorite of ours, and many of the comments were his through the thread.

Nick Fury is the man, and this quote is one of our top 10 from any film — even those outside the MCU.

Of course, the list wouldn’t be complete without the time Hulk embarrassed Iron Man in front of ‘the wizards.’

While some of the impactful quotes are hilarious, some are more emotional. We know we aren’t alone in this, but we’ve added tissues to the items we bring to the theaters when we watch Marvel films; we’ve left many a theater having cried after an MCU film.

When Vision speaks to Ultron at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, they share an emotional moment with this quote that sticks with so many of us.

The entire moment in Wandavision that contains this quote is a beautiful but emotionally charged one. “It can’t all be sorrow, can it? I’ve always been alone, so I don’t feel the lack. It’s all I’ve ever known. I’ve never experienced loss because I’ve never had a loved one to lose. But what is grief, if not love persevering?”

Grief is a feeling we’re all familiar with, even if we wish we weren’t, but as Vision notes — what is grief, really, if not love persevering.

This is a favorite for us because of the full circle moment from the press conference with Tony Stark to the snap with Thanos. Tony Stark was Iron Man, he was a hero, and he always will be.

These three lines are quotes that many fans can agree with as well. They mean something the moment you hear them, but they also stick with you as some of the most important. There are several moments that characters experience where they’ve realized something important, come to terms with a long-experience feeling, or offered hope and friendship to another in a way that leaves us all feeling more connected — both to the film and one another. The MCU is a genuinely wonderful fandom to exist in.