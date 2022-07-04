MCU fans wonder if M.O.D.O.K would even work in live-action

Marvel Comics has plenty of characters with their own unique appearances and many are difficult to imagine in the live-action MCU universe without using a heavy amount of CGI. One character that personifies this description is M.O.D.O.K.

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, M.O.D.O.K appeared for the first time in Tales of Suspense #93. The character is designed to be a giant head with a tiny body all inside a robotic suit.

The villain has an iconic look that would is immediately recognizable to fans, but according to a post on the Marvel Studios Reddit, many believe that a transition into live-action could be bad news for the villain.

A post to Reddit highlighted M.O.D.O.K as a villain who could potentially appear in a big MCU spot like Thanos did. Responding to this fans began to debate how a live-action version of M.O.D.O.K could be executed on screen.

Some fans pointed out that Agents of Shield did attempt to bring a M.O.D.O.K-like figure into live-action — though due to limitations with using the character, they never got to the point of a comic book accurate look. On the animated front, M.O.D.O.K had his own animated show on Hulu which ran for one season and saw Patton Oswald voice the character.

Despite these appearances, fans still have little faith. Here’s what is being said.

A redesign would seem like the most likely outcome if M.O.D.O.K is to join the MCU. We have seen with Thor: Love and Thunder that Marvel Studios will redesign characters whose appearance isn’t easily emulated on screen as they did with Gorr.

Right now there is no official news of M.O.D.O.K joining the MCU, only rumors, but perhaps fans will finally get a glimpse at how it would look in an upcoming project.