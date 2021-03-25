The MCU Will Reportedly Be Very Different After Doctor Strange 2

The multiverse is coming, and the MCU may never be the same again. Marvel fans have been geared up for the franchise to dive into alternate realities for years now, but so far, any time it’s teased that it’s about to happen – Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home and Quicksilver in WandaVision – it’s always ended up being a fake out. But the title Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness promises that, on that occasion, it’ll be the real deal.

In fact, according to tipster Daniel Richtman, the movie could change the shape of the MCU for good. The insider has teased this week that everything will be “very different” after Sam Raimi’s sequel, but he doesn’t tell us why. The implication is, though, that the Sorcerer Supreme’s travels through different universes will have significant consequences for the franchise’s future.

While we’re all expecting fun cameos from past Marvel media, it’s highly possible that Doctor Strange 2 will be looking ahead at what’s to come, too, and may well introduce a few key players into the MCU. It’s feasible that this could be where the X-Men and the Fantastic Four are folded into the universe. Could the Benedict Cumberbatch film end up being Marvel’s answer to DC’s multiversal resets like “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and The Flash movie?

Remember, Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to act as a kind of precursor to DS2, with Cumberbatch appearing in the flick as Peter Parker’s latest mentor. And with the likes of Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx reprising their roles from previous Spidey movies, there’s a good chance that this is where the multiversal madness will begin. MCU fans keep on theorizing only to be disappointed, but maybe this time things will be different.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to arrive in exactly one year from today – March 25th, 2022.