MCU Star Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Birthday By Posing Nude

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Gwyneth Paltrow recently celebrated turning 48 – on September 27th, to be exact – and marked the occasion by sharing a photo on Instagram that sees the actress in nothing but her birthday suit.

Safe enough for social media and tastefully done, the pic – seen below – came with a caption from Paltrow thanking everyone for the birthday wishes, while also shouting out to her company Goop’s new body butter. And unlike with some other celebrities who’ve tried something similar in recent months, the photo is seeing a pretty positive response so far.

Courtney Cox said that it was “inspiring” while also calling the actress “beautiful,” Katy Perry joked that she “[loves] this low-profile way to celebrate” and Vanessa Hudgens simply said “wow.” Of course, there are countless other reactions as well – both of the good and bad variety – and you can check out what everyone is saying about the pic via the Instagram embed below.

While Paltrow seems to be doing well with her aforementioned company, she’s unfortunately been shying away from acting in recent years. The Avengers: Endgame star has said that for now, she’s “semi-retired” from the profession, which is certainly a shame, as she’s a talented performer who’s always enjoyable to watch on screen.

That being said, there’ve been rumors that Paltrow could be set for an MCU return at some point – alongside Robert Downey Jr., no less – but for the time being, at least, she seems to be mostly focused on running Goop. And on keeping her Instagram followers entertained, of course.

Tell us, though, what do you think of this photo that Gwyneth Paltrow shared for her birthday? As always, let us know in the comments section down below.