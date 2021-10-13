MCU Star Headlining Intriguing New Movie From Director Steve Buscemi

Steve Buscemi always seems to be working, with the actor having racked up over 160 credits since making his screen debut in 1985, and he’s showing absolutely no signs of slowing down. On top of his career in front of the camera, the 63 year-old is also an accomplished filmmaker, having broadened his horizons by moving into writing, directing and producing.

Buscemi has helmed episodes of The Sopranos, 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and more in the past, but he’s just wrapped his latest feature length effort The Listenser, which has Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran and Westworld star Tessa Thompson in the lead role.

As per Deadline, Academy Award-nominated writer Alessandro Camon penned the script, with Thompson the only person to appear in person throughout the entire film. She plays a helpline volunteer named Beth, who spends her evenings manning the phones as she speaks to all types of people from every background and demographic.

Set over the course of one evening, The Listener will follow Beth’s anxieties catching up to her, as her own personal reasons for offering help are also revealed. It sounds like an excellent showcase for Thompson’s dramatic capabilities, because it’s never easy for an actor to be the sole cast member for the duration of an entire movie. Buscemi has already wrapped production, with the finished film aiming to hit the festival circuit next year.