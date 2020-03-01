MCU Star Reportedly Being Eyed To Play DC’s New Joker

Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips outdid all expectations with Joker and offered audiences a very compelling look at the notorious DC character. Now, however, it seems another actor could be set to bring the Clown Prince of Crime to life once again and he’s someone who’s already had some shared cinematic universe experience, especially in the villain department.

After the first set photos and Batsuit reveal from the hugely anticipated film The Batman, fans everywhere have speculated on when the Dark Knight’s arch-nemesis would arrive. But the bigger question on everyone’s mind is who will play the Joker that’s set to take on Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader? Many people have already made it known that they believe Willem Dafoe would be a solid choice for the character, and while they’re certainly correct in this matter, the studio might be going in a different direction.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us that Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow, a Green Lantern show is coming to HBO Max and an Aladdin sequel is in development, all of which turned out to be correct – MCU star Ben Barnes has had talks to play the Clown Prince of Crime. The Punisher star, who portrayed the villainous Jigsaw on the show, is said to be one name that the studio is interested but at this time, we can’t confirm whether it’s for The Batman trilogy or if it’s for the “real” Joker in Todd Phillips’ Jokerverse, since we’ve been told that Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck isn’t the real one.

Joker Director Todd Phillips Shares New Behind-The-Scenes Photos 1 of 26

Click to skip

















































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Whichever one it ends up being though, Barnes would certainly have big shoes to fill, and we’re not just talking about standard oversized clown footwear. The last two Joker actors have won Academy Awards and the character’s appeared in four Oscar-winning films to date. So, if Barnes does in fact wind up in the role – be it in The Batman universe or the Jokerverse – he definitely has his work cut out for him. Then again, given what we’ve seen of him so far, we think he has the chops to pull it off.

Tell us, though, do you think Ben Barnes is a good choice to play the Joker? And if so, which one would you want to see him suit up as? The real version of the villain in Arthur Fleck’s universe? Or would you prefer to see him go up against Robert Pattinson? Let us know down below.