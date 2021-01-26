Former MCU Star Robert Downey Jr. Shows Off His New Look

If you follow Robert Downey Jr. on Twitter, you’ll know that he’s been clinging onto the same profile picture for the last few years – a quirky photo of himself in a Tigger onesie. The former Iron Man star has decided to swap silly for suave with his new display image, though, as he’s updated his avatar and shared a full-size version of the pic – showcasing him in a sharp suit and shades – on Twitter, under the caption, “New look…”.

As you can see in the gallery below, it’s not like Downey’s completely changed his style and he still has that Tony Stark look about him – this could be a promo image for an unexpected Marvel/Men in Black crossover movie. Nonetheless, Downey has stressed a few times now that he’s donned the Iron Man armor for the final time and has put the MCU behind him.

Given the way the MCU has conditioned us to never say never, though, fans can’t shake the feeling we haven’t seen the last of him as Tony all the same. There were reports that Downey had a cameo in Black Widow, which we’re hoping we’ll finally get to see this May. Even if that doesn’t happen, Disney Plus’ upcoming Ironheart TV series, starring Dominique Thorne, will have to have some involvement from Downey if it follows the comics. Riri Williams has an A.I. Tony in her suit – sort of her version of JARVIS.

What we do know that Robert Downey Jr. is working on is more Sherlock Holmes projects – along with his wife, producer Susan Downey, he’s busy expanding what he’s calling the Mystery-verse on the big and small screens, developing multiple projects based on Arthur Conan Doyle’s original stories. That said, Sherlock Holmes 3 doesn’t appear to be a priority right now, as director Dexter Fletcher says it’s “on the backburner.”