Is this really the end of an era or are we just being nitpicky?

It’d be no overstatement to suggest that fans have been conflicted about this new MCU era ever since the Infinity Saga came to a close with Avengers: Endgame. After a viral debate on social media led many folks to wonder if Kevin Feige and co. are still at the top of their game, some Marvel enthusiasts are now rushing to its defense by reminding everyone of some very clear denominators in all of Phase Four projects.

As Richard Newby of THR points out in his original tweet that spawned the latest debate, we’re only a few years into the next era, and it took Marvel four years to set up the Infinity War in 2012’s The Avengers. So, we should probably exercise our patience for the time being.

I mean, it’s pretty clear where certain threads are headed. Phase 4 isn’t even a year in, but there are clearly traceable themes throughout. Also, Infinity War didn’t come into view until The Avengers. Also, movies can just stand alone. Also, audiences don’t need to know it all. pic.twitter.com/TKBiFvPatI — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) May 16, 2022

Newby wasn’t alone with this sentiment, of course, as many fans used this opportunity to express their own optimism and hot takes. One person noted that when you consider them all together, every project is at least partially connected to something else.

I really don’t understand where this conversation even comes from. WandaVision & MoM are connected. MoM is also connected to Loki & NWH. F&WS, Black Widow, & Hawkeye have something brewing with Val, Walker, Yelena, etc. I ranted about it more here. 👇🏻 https://t.co/OAOyCbakri — Alden Diaz 🔜 SWCA (@ThatAldenDiaz) May 16, 2022

Besides, why does every project need to tie into some bigger story arc in the first place? Some fans seem content with just enjoying whatever’s in front of them at the moment.

I really hate the mentality that's crept in over the last ten years that it's more important to look forward to the NEXT movie in a franchise than just enjoy what's in front of you. Everything's just a TV episode now, to be consumed in a never-ending string. — Bob Noss (@bob_noss) May 16, 2022

While it may look like Marvel has been hopping about with seemingly no clear goal in mind, this could just be the introduction phase to another 10-year story arc like the Infinity Saga.

There are clearly five paths: Street level/earth, cosmic, Supernatural (magic, vampires, werewolves, etc…), Mythological (gods and avatars), multiverse. Some paths have already crossed and others are yet to cross. This is probably a 10 year arc, it's just getting started. — Gatheringman1415 (@Gatheringman141) May 16, 2022

One user brings up another interesting point in the discussion, detailing why all Marvel projects don’t necessarily have to connect. Perhaps a rather erroneous presupposition is that MCU had a concrete plan in the Infinity Saga due to some brief post-credits scenes, but that hardly seems to be the case when you look at the timeline of the movies and the creatives attached to it.

People really mistook spreading out some rocks across a few projects as there being a concrete plan in the Infinity Saga. It’s very clear that the Tesseract and Loki’s Scepter were not stones to begin with and Whedon himself says he had no idea what to do with Thanos after the — Chad (@ChadUtes24) May 16, 2022

post credit scene. It’s pretty clear from 3 of the 12 projects we’ve gotten this phase that we’re heading toward Multiversal/Secret Wars. And the rest have been (mostly) great stories that don’t need to connect every thread to one direction. After Thanos first appearance — Chad (@ChadUtes24) May 16, 2022

what percentage of the movies even had to do with Thanos/Infinity Stones? IM3, Winter Soldier, Ant-Man, Civil War, Ragnarok, Homecoming, Black Panther had virtually nothing to do with the “Thanos Plan”. — Chad (@ChadUtes24) May 16, 2022

Wherever the story’s heading next, it’s becoming increasingly apparent that Marvel will need to give its fanbase something more than surprise cameos to keep the box office floodgates open. Let’s hope they take the hint.