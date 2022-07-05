MCU supporters question the need for a ‘Marvel Zombies’ series

The never-ending catalog that Marvel Studios has in store for fans would supposedly be cause for celebration, but some fans are starting to feel MCU fatigue.

One Reddit user is campaigning for Marvel to change their strategy to quality over quantity, arguing the studio is more concerned about dishing out content for Disney than creating meaningful work. One particular project that this person’s putting under fire is the upcoming Marvel Zombies animated series, expected in 2024, where everyone’s favorite heroes will be fighting the undead.

“Who asked for a marvel Zombies TV show?” is the title of the text post that questions the latest output from the Kevin Feige commanded enterprise.

Wanda and Stephen as zombies in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' 1 of 3

Click to skip



Click to zoom

The unhappy fan then argues that a good portion of Marvel’s most recent productions has suffered from “executive interference and content dumping.” Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘s last minute script rewrites are given as an example of MCU’s latest blunders, while Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight‘s production is also scrutinized. Geez, hard to please.

The Redditors in the comments seem to mostly be on a different wavelength, though. “This did not warrant several paragraphs,” one user said. “OMG who asked for this word salad post?,” another remarked. They might have a point, but when has the internet been about the “if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all” maxim?

There are definitely Marvel fans who are still enjoying themselves with this new business model the studio seems to be adopting, and Marvel Zombies has got at least a couple of defenders under this inflammatory post. “I came as fast as I could, how can I help?,” someone wrote, in response to the original question, while another bravely commented, “Hesitantly raises hand.”

There’s still plenty of time to either make or break the MCU before Marvel Zombies even comes to haunt Disney Plus subscribers in two years, but at least give the show a chance to premiere first.