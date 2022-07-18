MCU theorist suggests the grim reason Scarlet Witch couldn’t find a universe with her kids, but no Wanda

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Wanda Maximoff would have done anything to reach her kids and with an unlimited amount of universes, fans wonder why she didn’t just find a universe where her kids don’t have a mother.

As we see in the climax of the film, connecting with her children from another universe is not as easy as it seems as it would require her to take them away from their birth mother, but one theory submits a solid reason as to why she couldn’t just find a universe where their mother isn’t alive.

Dreamwalking is a concept that is used many times during the Doctor Strange sequel allowing Wanda and other characters to traverse the multiverse inside the body of their counterpart from a different universe.

Reddit user Seperate-Sir-7610 suggests that the reason this wouldn’t be possible is that with their mother — the universe’s version of Wanda already dead would mean that there is no physical body for the Scarlet Witch to ‘dream-walk’ into.

While this would make sense, the theory falls apart when we see Doctor Strange ‘dream-walk’ into a corpse later in the film, but this theory crafter has covered that base also. The theory suggests that the reason that Wanda would not have wanted to dream walk into a corpse may have been due to her wanting to avoid the consequences just to check a single universe.

It’s evident that due to Doctor Strange’s decision to ‘dream-walk’ into a corpse he faces some longing issues and when on the search for her children, this is a disruption that Wanda may not have wanted to entertain.

As the responses to this theory would suggest, fans are torn about whether this could have been a driving factor given what Doctor Strange was able to accomplish later in the film, but it would seem to be a commendable idea.

Of course, this is simply a theory and it doesn’t entirely line up with the story being told in the film, however, it is an interesting take on the limitations that ‘dream-walking’ has for Wanda’s intentions.