MCU theorists name the hypothetical hills they’re willing to die on

No franchise on the planet generates as much discussion as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Kevin Feige’s brainchild always guaranteed to be one of the top talking points on social platforms, geek media, and pop culture in general on any given day of the week, 365 days a year.

One of the things fans love the most about the interwoven series of superhero spectaculars on screens both big and small is the myriad of breadcrumbs deliberately left behind for audiences to pick up on, which in turn generates countless fan theories. Even though Mephisto has become a running gag in the online community already, there are still plenty of other lines of inquiry that MCU supporters will defend to the death.

Quite literally in the case of the latest sprawling debate to take over Reddit, with MCU enthusiasts naming the theories they’re willing to die on a hill for, which is kicked off by a fairly adamant stance positing that Nick Fury has always been a Skrull since the first time Samuel L. Jackson showed his face in Iron Man.

Odin spreading the Infinity Stones across the galaxy to keep them from being united is certainly an interesting one, and it ties the overarching mythos together even tighter, especially when the Allfather hung around for thousands of years to keep an eye on things before shuffling off his mortal coil, right before Thanos got out of his floating space chair to finish his mission.

Captain America being aware of Bucky’s role in the death of Howard and Maria Stark years before Civil War is a tough one to swallow, but definitely isn’t out of the question, either. And, of course, bullsh*t is being called on Doctor Strange claiming there was only one outcome in over 14 million that saw the Avengers defeat Thanos, a hole fans have already been poking at.