MCU theorists wonder who could be the next hero worthy of Mjolnir

From Captain America’s iconic shield to Black Panther’s Heart-Shaped Herb, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had its fair share of symbolic items that have been used to pass some beloved mantles across generations of champions.

Barring the question of whether Bruce Banner’s blood can be considered such an item, the latest example we’ve seen out of the MCU is Mjolnir — the hammer that first brought Thor Odinson into the arena back in 2011 and later found itself in the worthy grip of Jane Foster over a decade later in Thor: Love and Thunder. Sadly, her time as the Mighty Thor was short-lived, leaving Mjolnir without a permanent hand to inhabit as Stormbreaker continues to give it the “don’t even think about it” side-eye.

This has left some hammer-happy fans wondering where Mjolnir’s journey could take it next; after Thor, Steve, and Jane’s turns with the legendary weapon, who could slot in as the fourth wielder? Luckily, Phase Four has brought with it some intriguing candidates, and the folks over at r/marvelstudios are putting the spread to good use in search of Mjolnir’s successor.

One user divulged a list of Phase Four favorites that we could see lift the weapon; Loki is someone we could all connect the dots with, while Moon Knight and Daredevil have some comic book history on their side.

One user responded to Moon Knight being a worthy candidate and raised us all a fun fact that connects the hammer with the mercenary.

Some responders instead hope that Mjolnir’s story is done and dusted.

And a few other answers essentially echoed the same sentiment.

With Thor raising Gorr’s daughter Love now, we’ve already seen the high-octane parenting techniques he employs in his new adventure of fatherhood, and while he seemed happy to wield Mjolnir for the sake of giving his new daughter the biggest toy i.e., Stormbreaker, those of us familiar with the comics know that she won’t be needing such a conduit for long. So, either the hammer or the enchanted axe will have to be set down, and we all know how pushy Stormbreaker can be.

Perhaps Mjolnir’s newfound loneliness will cause it to lower its “worthiness” standards; a cheeky development that would no doubt get someone like Deadpool involved.