New MCU Theory Says Scarlet Witch Will Be Phase 4’s Most Important Character

Scarlet Witch has definitely been a supporting player in the MCU up until now, but that’s about to change in a big way in Phase 4. For starters, Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff is leading her own show alongside Paul Bettany’s Vision in Disney Plus’ upcoming WandaVision TV series. After that, she’ll feature in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in a key role – perhaps as co-lead. And more appearances will likely follow after that, too.

In fact, ScreenRant has gone so far as to argue that Scarlet Witch could prove to be the most important character in Phase 4. Their theory is based around the fact that one of Wanda’s comic book abilities that’s yet to be explored in the MCU is about to be introduced: her ability to warp reality. From what we’ve seen of WV already, we know that it’ll feature the couple in some ever-changing sitcom-like reality. We don’t know the cause of this yet, but it could be linked to Wanda’s reality-shaping powers.

It’s important to note, then, that Wanda will go on to play a key role in Doctor Strange 2, the title of which tells us it will delve into the Marvel multiverse for the first time in this franchise. So, it’s not a leap to say that Scarlet Witch could be the one who opens the door to the multiverse in the MCU. And as this will no doubt give Marvel so much to explore and so many new stories going forward, that means Wanda is integral to the upcoming shape of the MCU.

What’s more, and this is slightly more speculative, SR suggests that Wanda’s abilities could be how the X-Men are introduced into the franchise, which again would mean she’s responsible for something that will truly change this shared universe. In any case, while she might not have been a leading Avenger in Phases 2 and 3, Phase 4 should definitely be Scarlet Witch‘s time to shine.