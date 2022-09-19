Loki has had quite the journey within the MCU, and fans have an idea where they would like to see that journey continue. From straight-up villain to misguided antagonist to lovable rogue, and finally hero in his own right, we have followed the God of Mischief in rapture since his first appearance.

Now, after getting his own Disney Plus series, Loki, and kick-starting what will be the main running plot for the Multiverse Saga, fans are imagining what might await the character at the end of the road.

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki has been a firm fixture on our screens since 2011’s Thor, his character growth since then has been tremendous but, horrifically, he finally met his end at the hands of the Titan Thanos, literally. Though that was goodbye to the Loki we had grown to love, we didn’t have to say a complete goodbye to the character for too long as the snafu during the time heist in Avengers: Endgame meant that an earlier version of Loki escaped creating a whole new timeline. This Loki also grew as a character, especially after witnessing the events of Earth-616 Loki and falling in love with one of his own variants, Sylvie.

With the actions of the two at the end of season one, we know that the terrifying Kang the Conqueror is now a very real threat to the entire multiverse. Kang is set to appear next in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania and will eventually go up against all the Avengers in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Some are wondering what role Loki will play in all this moving forward, he knows a hell of a lot more about the villain than anyone else right now, and some are speculating that he could possibly be the answer.

On Reddit, this OP believes that thanks to their inside knowledge of the inner workings of the Time Variance Authority, it may be down to Loki and Sylvie to put everything back to rights once Kang is eventually defeated.

The OP went on to further explain themselves, hoping that both Loki’s earn their rightful place as key figures within the Multiverse Saga.

Many Loki fans were also on board with seeing more of the God of Mischief.

With some wistfully hoping for some more brotherly love.

Loki may finally have the time to outshine his brother.

This user is so excited at the idea of getting more fantastic Tom Hiddleston acting.

Though others ponder what could have been if Loki and Sylvie accepted He Who Remains offer.

This user believes that they are stuck in a loop, they will always come to kill He Who Remains, start a war, end it, and then repeat until the end of time… which is where He Who Remains lives, it’s very confusing.

With Loki season two still under production, we are all excited to see what will happen to the character next and who knows, after all the mischief he caused to begin with, Loki may emerge the hero after all.