MCU theory thinks Ghost Rider could set his sights on Wanda

There’s a general rule in fiction where you shouldn’t assume a character is dead unless you’ve seen the body, and even then it’s not always set in stone. Either way, sometimes you just know in your heart that it’s not the end of the line for a character who has seemingly met their demise, and the latest of the MCU‘s gallery to join that group is Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlet Witch).

In her final moments in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a reformed Wanda seemed to sacrifice herself to destroy Mount Wundagore, whose walls contained the writings of the Darkhold, which drove Wanda to madness in the first place.

The building may have collapsed around her, but without a body to really sell the possibility of her death, we’re all but certain that Wanda will be coming back.

And when she does, one fan on r/marvelstudios is crossing their fingers for Ghost Rider to roll up shortly after, gunning for Scarlet Witch’s head during his sin-slaughtering adventures.

The user pitched a scenario where Ghost Rider, hellbent on hunting down sinners, would prioritize Wanda after her antics throughout the multiverse.

One user suggested that narrowing down Ghost Rider’s priority targets, assuming that’s the role he even plays in the MCU, would be quite strange, while also wondering if Ghost Rider would even be strong enough to face Wanda, who ranks among the MCU’s most powerful beings.

This led to a back-and-forth that eventually delved into comic book power levels, which, if adapted, probably wouldn’t be filmable from a logistical standpoint.

It’s not an impossible theory, if for no other reason than Ghost Rider’s thematic adjacency with Scarlet Witch. Either way, the arrival (or re-arrival, depending on how you look at it) of the Spirit of Vengeance will surely bring a welcome gravitas to the universe, however and whenever he does end up appearing.