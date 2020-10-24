MCU Theory Says Thor Will End Up As The New Leader Of The Avengers

Thor’s journey in the world of the MCU took a surprising turn during the events of Avengers: Endgame. Now, after living through failure and defeat, the God of Thunder will have to embark on a new path and find his place in the future of this cinematic universe.

Thanks to Ragnarok and the last two Avengers films, Odinson is currently one of the most compelling characters in the franchise. But unlike his fellow heroes such as Captain America or Iron Man, his arc has yet to come full circle or at least hit a high concluding note. Now that the original Avengers have all but disbanded and Valkyrie has taken the throne of Asgard, Thor finds himself in a strange position, having no affinity or identity to cling onto.

At the moment, we know that he’ll appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Thor: Love and Thunder. But what role will Chris Hemsworth’s character play beyond these flicks and especially through the next MCU phase?

Well, when you think about it, Thor must have a different mentality altogether after the war against Thanos. After all, Odinson started his journey as a seemingly invincible god who was cocky enough to go look for the Infinity Stones alone, as we saw in Age of Ultron. But not only did he fail to obtain them, he also failed to stop the Mad Titan from wiping half of all living things from existence.

Even in Endgame, a depressed and mentally unstable Fat Thor couldn’t keep up with Thanos’ strength as a warrior. In fact, it was ultimately Tony Stark and his sacrifice that defeated him. And yet, instead of flying off alone again, the God of Thunder chose to accompany the Guardians of the Galaxy.

In a sense, this could be the next big character leap for Thor in the storyline. After all, Odinson has to learn the principle of teamwork and the value of family, just like Tony and Steve did in the first three Phases. And who knows, maybe in time, the former King of Asgard gets to become the leader of the new Avengers team against the next big threat, not only as the last remaining of the Big Three, but also as the wisest and the most experienced of all the MCU superheroes.