Two Major MCU Villains Will Reportedly Team Up In Phase 5

Almost as soon as Disney completed their takeover of Fox, fans began wondering how the X-Men and Fantastic Four will eventually end up debuting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’ve already seen these characters rebooted countless times before, but introducing them into a shared universe that’s been around for well over a decade presents a unique set of challenges.

While the respective superhero teams won’t be making their way back to our screens for a while yet, there’s already been plenty of speculation surrounding the origin stories for both, as well as the potential for epic crossovers that will make the first four Avengers movies look small-scale by comparison.

One idea that’s already been floated is the possibility of having both the X-Men and Fantastic Four appear in the same pic, and we’ve now heard that something like this may indeed happen, as Marvel are planning on having two of the most iconic villains in comic book history team up during Phase Five in an effort to wipe humanity off the face of the planet.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us that She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel shows were in the works for Disney Plus before either was officially announced, and that Ahsoka will cameo in The Mandalorian season 2 – the studio are planning on having Doctor Doom and Magneto working together on a nefarious scheme that will ultimately be paid off in a huge way.

Although we don’t have too many specifics just yet, we’ve heard that the duo will be planning to kill every regular human, leaving only mutants and those with powers alive in an effort to evolve the species. It isn’t clear exactly when this will happen, but it certainly lines up with reports that Marvel’s in the early stages of developing an adaptation of the House of M comic book arc, and seems tailor-made for a super-sized crossover event that could involve the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four as major players.