The MCU’s Deadpool Will Reportedly Be A Different Version From Fox’s

Deadpool has been one of the most successful R-rated franchises in the history of cinema. The crude antics, bad language and gratuitous violence have become signature selling points that have resulted in substantial success at the box office. But many have wondered what the future holds for the Merc with a Mouth now that he belongs to Disney. It seems the foul-mouthed Marvel character may be too hot to handle for the family-friendly studio, and while we still don’t know exactly how the Mouse House will deal with him, it seems the MCU’s version will be different than the one we saw under the Fox brand.

Late last year, Ryan Reynolds shared the good news with fans that Deadpool 3 was in development at Marvel Studios, but it looks like the Wade Wilson that we fell in love with in the first two outings of the series will not be coming back. And that’s because the House of Mouse is apparently taking an out with the old and in with the new approach when it comes to the future of the Merc in the MCU.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Deadpool 3 was in development months before Reynolds confirmed it, and that Han was returning to the Fast & Furious franchise – the MCU’s Deadpool will be a different version from the one seen in the films produced by Fox. As we reported last week, the first two movies will no longer be considered canon, so the version that’ll enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be a brand new Wade Wilson. However, given his fourth-wall breaking nature, we’re told he’ll still poke fun at the Fox films and be aware of them.

New Deadpool 2 Concept Art And VFX Shots Take Us Behind The Scenes 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, it was never going to be easy to integrate Fox’s Marvel properties into the MCU, and it appears that Disney feels the best option moving forward is revamping Deadpool into a character that better fits their brand. Whether that means a PG-13 version or keeping him R-rated remains to be seen, but it’s certainly interesting to learn that this will be a different version of the character regardless and not the same one that audiences have already gotten used to.

But tell us, what are your thoughts on Deadpool in the MCU? Can it possibly work out? As always, let us know down below and watch this space for more.