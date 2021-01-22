Two Of The MCU’s Most Powerful Heroes Will Reportedly Fight Soon

The arguments over which superhero is the most powerful will rage on for eternity, given that the debate already spans from schoolyard playgrounds to internet forums, and nobody can ever decide on a definitive winner. We thought we might get an answer to the age-old question when Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice was first announced, but it was a surprise that no disgruntled fans sued Warner Bros. for false advertising after the title characters faced off for about three minutes, and then made up when they realized their moms had the same name.

In the buildup to the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Captain Marvel, meanwhile, Kevin Feige touted Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers as the franchise’s most powerful superhero, and there were even theories that she sat out most of Avengers: Endgame because she was so overpowered that she could’ve handily dealt with Thanos and his minions herself.

However, the company’s Chief Creative Officer then changed his tune and said the title now belonged to Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, in what made for ominous reading for those following Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Indeed, it’s widely expected that Wanda will take a villainous turn soon and according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Luke Skywalker would appear in The Mandalorian‘s second season, and that Oscar Isaac was being eyed for the Metal Gear Solid movie – the two most powerful figures in the MCU will end up butting heads in the near future.

Apparently, it could even happen in next year’s Captain Marvel 2, with Wanda’s powers spiralling out of control and wreaking havoc throughout all of Phase Four as she slowly turns to the dark side, and Danvers being the only person brave or strong enough to try and stop Scarlet Witch in her tracks. How exactly it’ll go down is unclear, but we’re told that they’ll definitely come to blows at some point in the not too distant future.