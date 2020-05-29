The MCU’s Shang-Chi Will Reportedly Be Working For [SPOILERS]

Having been one of the many productions forced to shut down due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings still hasn’t been given the go-ahead to resume shooting yet, but at least director Destin Daniel Cretton will have plenty of time to put the finishing touches on the movie after it was delayed to May 2021 as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four reshuffle.

Although there hasn’t been much in the way of official plot details revealed yet, set videos have nonetheless started doing the rounds online, with eagle-eyed fans dissecting them frame by frame in an effort to try and uncover any information that we can. What we do know is that The Mandarin is set to be Shang-Chi’s major antagonist, solidifying the retconning of Iron Man 3’s big Trevor Slattery twist that first started in the All Hail the King One-Shot, but a new rumor hints that the title character may not begin the movie add odds with Tony Leung’s terrorist leader.

Admittedly, this information comes from 4Chan and should be taken with a pretty big handful of salt, but it does match up with some of the things we’ve heard about the movie. According to the reported leak the title character will grow up working for the Mandarin, with Awkwafina said to be playing Shang-Chi’s sister Fah Lo Suee, and the two of them will be the villain’s adopted children that have been raised to believe that the Mandarin’s nefarious deeds are being carried out for the greater good.

The leak also mentions Shang-Chi’s involvement in an underground fighting tournament, which is something we’ve heard about from our own sources, but goes on to say that the entire story will take place during The Snap, that would seemingly tie in with some of the background Easter Eggs spotted in the leaked set videos.

We won’t know if any of this will turn out to be true until Marvel release some concrete plot information, but the idea of the main character having the big bad as their adoptive father and doing their bidding would certainly allow Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to put a fresh spin on the well-worn tropes that come with every superhero origin story.