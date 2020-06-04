Full Line-Up For The MCU’s X-Men Team May’ve Been Revealed

Although we advise taking it with a pinch of salt, the line-up for the MCU’s take on the X-Men may have been revealed. According to some notes that apparently emerged from a Marvel meeting, and then leaked to YouTube, Kevin Feige and co. already have a plan for the mutant team and the line-up is currently as follows: Storm, Cyclops, Thunderbird, Havok, Nightcrawler, Jean Grey (Marvel Girl) and Sunfire.

The core of the group isn’t much of a shock, as we’ve seen Cyclops, Storm, Jean Grey and others in multiple X-Men movies over the years, Thunderbird is more of a surprise though, with the super-athletic John Proudstar having only been referenced via his brother in X-Men: Days of Future Past. However, Thunderbird was a part of FOX’s The Gifted series.

Sunfire, meanwhile, a Japanese mutant whose powers include flight and the ability to generate superheated plasma, has made on-screen appearances in the 1990s X-Men animated show and the 1980s program Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends. In terms of more familiar cast members and in-universe ideas, the leaks also hint that Storm could be introduced to the MCU via Wakanda, and that Charles Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters represents “Hogwarts for mutants.”

Behind The Scenes Photos From X-Men: Days Of Future Past That Every Fan Should See 1 of 30

Click to skip

























































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In addition, Magneto may not be introduced straight away, and could end up forming a truce with the X-Men to fight Doctor Doom. Other hints are that Krakoa will be involved, and that Thunderbird will end up dying during the movie. Taken together, there’s not a lot to these purported leaks that can’t be easily guessed, in particular the make-up of the X-Men team, but they’re certainly intriguing and just might prove to be true in the end.

What do you think of these latest leaks, though? Do you give them much credence, or are we still a long way off from getting actual details about the MCU’s plans for the X-Men? As ever, let us know your thoughts and opinions in the comments section down below.