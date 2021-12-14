Meet the star-studded cast of Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’

On Dec. 17, Guillermo del Toro will release his latest directorial work, Nightmare Alley, based on the 1946 novel of the same name. The psychological thriller follows Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper), who discovers a way to manipulate people and swindle the rich out of their money. As you’d expect, things don’t always go as planned.

Along with Cooper, there’s a plethora of A-list stars taking part in this film, which is no surprise after the whopping success of del Toro’s previous masterpiece, The Shape of Water. Here is everyone taking part in the famed director’s latest project.

Bradley Cooper as Stanton Carlisle

Taking the lead role in the film is A Star is Born and American Sniper star Bradley Cooper. As the lead, Cooper takes on the role of Stanton Carlisle, also known as Reverend Carlisle, a con man who uses tricks to swindle the elite and wealthy.

Cate Blanchett as Dr. Lilith Ritter

Dr. Lillith Ritter, portrayed by Cate Blanchett, is a psychologist whose services Carlisle enlists while struggling to deal with the fame of his success. Ritter manages to seduce and control Carlisle, with the pair eventually deciding to run away together. Blanchett is of course known for a variety of masterful performances, including her Oscar-winning turn as the title character in Blue Jasmine.

Toni Collette as Zeena the Seer

Toni Collete plays Zeena the Seer, a carnival mentalist who educates Carlisle on refining his code act. Code acts allow performers to memorize verbal cues so that they appear to be psychic. This isn’t her only skill, though; Zeena has plenty of other tricks up her sleeve. Collette is no newcomer to the thriller genre, having previously starred in films like Rian Johnson’s Knives Out and The Sixth Sense.

Willem Dafoe as Clem Hoatley

Clem Hoatley is the carnival’s talker who educated Carlisle on some of its inner workings. This role is played by the legendary actor Willem Dafoe, who Spider-Man fans are also looking forward to seeing reprise the role of Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which opens in theaters the same day as Nightmare Alley.

Richard Jenkins as Ezra Grindle

Ezra Grindle is an auto tycoon who winds up being the final target of Carlisle before he can run away with his mistress, Ritter. Grindle has quite a skeptical opinion on the occult but with Carlisle’s skill in con-artistry, he is soon converted into a spiritualist. A talented actor known for his subdued portrayals, Jenkins also starred in del Toro’s Shape of Water, which earned him a much-deserved Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination.

Rooney Mara as Molly Cahill

Molly Cahill may go by her maiden name, but she is the wife of Carlisle. She is also a medium traveling and working alongside Carslile oblivious to her husband’s secret plans. Mara is best known for films like The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Carol, the latter of which she starred in opposite Cate Blanchett.

'Nightmare Alley' 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Here is the rest of the Nightmare Alley cast of according to IMDb.

Ron Perlman – Bruno

Mary Steenburgen – Mrs. Kimball

David Strathairn – Pete

Tim Blake Nelson – Carny Boss

Mark Povinelli – The Major

Peter MacNeill – Judge Kimball

Holt McCallany – Anderson

Paul Anderson – Geek #1

Lara Jean Chorostecki – Louise Hoatley

Jim Beaver – Sheriff Jedediah Judd

Clifton Collins Jr. – Funhouse Jack

David Hewlett – De. Elrood

Sarah Mennell – Abigail

Caleb Ellsworth-Clark – Drunk #1

Mike Hill – Dogboy Jojo

Dian Bachar – Fee Fee the Birdgirl

Troy James – The Snake Man

Matthew MacCallum – Human Skeleton

Samantha Rodes – Zizi the Pinhead

Jesse Buck – Geek #2

Perry Mucci – Hotel Manager

Bill MacDonald – Stanton’s Dad

Dan Lett – Deputy #1

Catherin McGregor – Copa Woman

Martin Julien – Bus Station Shaving Man

Natalie Brown – Lilith’s Receptionist

Daniel Falk – Patron #1

Tim Post – Armed Guard #1

Will Conlon – Armed Guard #2

Stephen McHattie – Hobo #1

James Collins – Train Yard Man

Lili Connor – Woman in Floral Dress

Danny Waugh – Piano Player

Walter Rinaldi – Drunk

Andrew Locke – Train Worker

Calvin Desautels – Policeman

Derrick Moore – Stagehand

Linden Porco – Brofo the Small

Grant Bradley – Deputy #2

Danielle Klupsch – Geek Pit Patron

Vikki Ring – Geek Pit Patron

Vanessa Botbyl – Geek Pit Patron

Michael Bridgeman – Geek Pit Patron

Charles Langille – Geek Pit Patron

Paul Taylor – Geek Pit Patron

Clyde Whitham – Geek Pit Patron

Nightmare Alley arrives in theaters on Friday, Dec. 17.