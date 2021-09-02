Meet The William Jackson Harper Movie That’s Blowing Up On Hulu

While most fans know William Jackson Harper for his role as Chidi on The Good Place, he’s actually been in a wide variety of films. He’s been a part of movies like folk horror movie Midsommar, mystery crime drama All Good Things, and legal thriller Dark Waters. Seriously, Harper has some serious acting range!

But it’s his latest romantic comedy success that’s making waves on Hulu. In fact, it’s currently the ninth most popular movie on the entire platform. Loads of fans are sitting down to see Harper starring alongside Aya Cash and Sarah Bolger in We Broke Up.

“Lori and Doug, a longtime couple who break up just days before Lori’s little sister Bea’s wedding to Jayson. In order to not disrupt the fun, the couple decides to pretend they’re still together until the weekend is over.” Synopsis From Google

While the movie currently is only holding a 53% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it seems that tons of people are sitting down to give it a watch. Go see We Broke Up and decide its quality for yourself by streaming it on Hulu.