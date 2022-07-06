Disney Plus is taking fans back to Seabrook in the upcoming film, Zombies 3, and stars Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim joined Good Morning America to talk about the incredible experience.

The upcoming film adds a new level of excitement for Donnelly and Manheim, and it’s also really put things into perspective as far as the impact of the film and the fans they reach. Yes, the movies are fun, musical, and exciting — but they also highlight a message of acceptance — of yourself and of others.

Manheim talked about his “wow” moment in terms of the Zombies realm.

“For me, it’s been so many moments, and it’s been such a gradual sort of understanding of, you know, this is the position we’re in, but you know, every time like when me and Meg perform at Disney World, for instance, and we’re just performing in front of 1000s of people, it’s moments like that, where it really sinks in. You feel it in front of you, and you’re like, this is where we are right now. We’ve created this, and it’s a crazy thing to be a part of.”

Donnelly continued by sharing a recent sweet note they’d received from a young fan.

“Yeah, it’s so surreal. I think the one time we received a letter recently where there was this girl who was like ten years old, who was like I stood up to my bully because of the message in Zombies and it’s moments like that we’re like, wow, like, it makes an impact — it’s so surreal, it’s wild.”

The town of Seabrook first saw a separation between its human inhabitants and the zombies, but as the storyline continued, a sense of belonging was born for every resident. With the addition of aliens in Zombies 3, we’re curious to see what impact their arrival has on the town and if it makes them stronger or if they will find themselves retreating.

Zombies 3 hits Disney Plus on July 15.