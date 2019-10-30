Capcom Says Mega Man Live-Action Movie Still In The Works

Following Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox earlier in the year, a report was released that led many to believe that the much rumored Mega Man live-action project had been permanently shelved. However, thanks to the Japanese publisher’s financial results, which were released today, it looks like Capcom is still in the process of developing a pic centered on the pint-sized Blue Bomber, as well as a movie set in the Monster Hunter universe, too.

Here’s the rundown from Capcom’s new financial report:

…To generate synergy with its popular games via greater global brand awareness and value, the Company has been producing world-leading content, with brands such as Street Fighter and Resident Evil being made into Hollywood movies, now followed by Monster Hunter and Mega Man, which are also scheduled for live-action film adaptation.

Even though Capcom confirms that a Mega Man live-action adaptation is still in the pipeline, it remains unclear what state the project’s actually in. That being said, it was reported last year that Chernin Entertainment, which handled the new Planet of the Apes series, was going to be producing the flick with Masi Oka (Hiro from Heroes). Furthermore, Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman of Paranormal Activity 3 and 4 were also apparently attached to write and direct as well.

Whether or not this will still be the case, it’s difficult to say. However, as it’s looking as though Disney won’t be involved, it’s likely that the Mega Man movie will be on the lookout for a new studio, or perhaps already has one and Capcom’s getting ready to announce it soon.

Whatever the case may be, tell us, would you be down for a live-action Mega Man movie? Or does the very thought of it make your blood boil? As always, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop when we hear something more concrete.