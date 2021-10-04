Megan Fox Has One Of The Top Movies On Netflix Today

If you’d have told someone a couple of years ago that Megan Fox would end up shooting an Expendables movie with Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham, you might have been laughed out of the building. Sure, the geriatric action franchise is known for roping in a cavalcade of unexpected guest stars, but Fox would have sounded ridiculous even by the standards of Barney Ross and the gang.

The actress took a step back from the industry after her two-film stint as April O’Neill in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which were her only onscreen roles between 2012 and 2019. Having battled against a poorly-rendered CGI lion in Rogue and staved off the threat of Bruce Willis’ utter lack of interest in Midnight in the Switchgrass, Fox is currently dominating Netflix with her career-best performance in ‘Till Death.

As per FlixPatrol, the hybrid of home invasion thriller and high concept domestic horror is the eighth most-watched title on the platform today, and it’s definitely worth checking out. Fox stars as a woman trapped in a happy marriage that desperately wants out, who gets her wish and a lot more than she bargained for.

Waking up handcuffed to the body of her husband, who also blew his own brains out, she faces a desperate struggle for freedom, matters which aren’t helped when a band of thieves descends on the scene looking for a big score.