Megan Fox Wants A Jennifer’s Body Sequel Or TV Series

Having been a Hollywood star for the better part of two decades, recently Megan Fox has only taken select roles that have garnered her interest. During a recent interview, the star shared one previous role that she’d like to revisit.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Fox opened up about many personal things in regard to her time in the limelight and amongst these, she shared her adoration for the 2009 cult horror flick Jennifer’s Body in which she played the titular character.

“I don’t think it’s a hard movie to make a sequel to,” Fox said. “I mean, they should make it into a TV series. That would be cool.”

While the film about a popular schoolgirl turned man-eating succubus didn’t garner the most respect around its launch, over the years it has built up a strong fanbase and become a horror film beloved by many.

Since her role as Jennifer in the film, Fox has been wary to take any similar roles, with her first horror comeback to be in the 2021 film Till Death which first released on July 1.

“Jennifer’s Body is iconic, and I love that movie,” Fox said. “I didn’t want to do that movie an injustice by doing something that was similar but not as good.”

Speaking more about the film, Fox explained her belief that the film had given the public the illusion that she had been playing herself. “I think there has been a pervasive perception of me as a shallow succubus, if that makes any sense, for at least the first decade of my career,” Fox said. “And then that started to change more recently as people revisited some of my interviews, listened to me speak, and started to see me in a different way.”

Despite Fox’s interest, there haven’t been any reports of a series or sequel to Jennifer’s Body in the works, but for fans out there now is the time to rally around the idea.