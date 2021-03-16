Meghan Markle Is The Most Popular Star In The World Right Now

Suits, Anti-Social and Remember Me actor Meghan Markle is currently the most popular star in the world according to IMDb’s Star Meter. This looks at page impressions on a person’s IMDb profile and on any movies/TV shows they’ve appeared in, calculating who people are most interested in. And right now, Markle is at the top of the pile, despite her hanging up her acting shoes.

Her current popularity isn’t surprising, though, as you’d have to be living under a rock not to have heard her name over the past few weeks. Already a global celebrity after her marriage to Prince Harry, the pair rocked the boat of British aristocracy in 2020 by stepping back from Royal duties, foregoing the family’s vast riches and moving to the United States.

Last week’s tell-all interview with Oprah cranked things up to white-hot intensity, revealing the innate racism of the British Royal Family (which, let’s face it, shouldn’t come as a surprise) and the cruel and intrusive nature of the UK gutter press. It also came just as she won her court case against tabloid The Mail on Sunday which will force it to print a front page apology to her.

So, will Meghan Markle have this honor for long? I think not, as the burst of activity saw her rocket on the Star Meter from number 291 and the public’s attention is fickle, as proven by former chart-topper Gina Carano now not making the list at all.

Still, Markle is likely to repeatedly crack the number one position over the coming years. She and her husband have signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce documentaries, series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming that’s rumored to be worth at least $100M. Whatever content that emerges from that will be pored over by audiences eager for more Meghan, which should propel her back up the Star Meter chart. Also, she’s soon to give birth, so I anticipate many more new stories when that happens.

And as for whether Meghan Markle will ever make a return to acting? My bet is don’t rule anything out. After all, she’d be perfect for a certain role on The Crown.