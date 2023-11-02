Mel Gibson could be set to play the Avengers at their own game by splitting the sequel to the biggest box office hit of his career in two

Although you’re a lot more likely to find him on the VOD circuit at this stage in career, Mel Gibson was a certifiable box office draw at the height of his A-list powers, before he essentially torpedoed his mainstream credentials with some less-than-savory and highly-publicized incidents.

Despite starring in a string of critical darlings, high-earning blockbusters, and wildly popular smash hits, though, the single biggest box office hit of the two-time Academy Award winner’s career came as part of a movie where he didn’t even step foot in front of the camera.

Photo via Icon Productions

Instead, his brutal biblical epic The Passion of the Christ stands tall as the top-earning entry in his entire filmography after hauling in a remarkable $612 million at the box office back in 2004, with talk of a sequel – or maybe more – bubbling away on the speculative back burner ever since.

Star Jim Caviezel hinted that Gibson was considering going full Fast & Furious by splitting the follow-up in two, and that might have proven to be right on the money after IMDb quietly updated the film’s title to The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection – Part I. Based on the success of the opener, the inarguable popularity of faith-based stories among a certain demographic, and Caviezel’s recent run as the frontman of Sound of Freedom, we could realistically be talking about a billion-dollar two-parter here.

The Avengers might require a pair of feature films to overcome their latest arch-nemesis in The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, but it would appear that the ongoing adventures of one Jesus Christ simply cannot be contained by a single story, either.