Mel Gibson Starring In New Fantasy Adventure Movie

His A-list status may have disappeared forever given his well-publicized personal issues, but Mel Gibson has become busier than ever over the last few years, gathering up a string of projects that have seen him rarely kept out of work for too long.

Since the beginning of last year, the Lethal Weapon star has appeared in festive cult favorite Fatman, time loop actioner Boss Level and VOD thriller Force of Nature, while his upcoming slate includes Scott Eastwood vehicle Dangerous, Mark Wahlberg’s biopic Stu, and high concept caper Hot Seat.

On top of that, he’s making a rare foray into television via a leading role in John Wick prequel series The Continental, while Deadline reports that the 65-year-old has now boarded family-friendly adventure Boys of Summer, which is being directed by David Henrie.

The story unfolds in Martha’s Vineyeard, following a young boy who believes a supernatural presence has been hunting and abducting local children after the mysterious disappearance of his best friend. Gibson will play a veteran detective that the youngster turns to for help, and the unlikely duo discovers that a witch has recently retired to their hometown. While the presence of the often-controversial star hardly screams ‘family friendly’, Boys of Summer at least possesses an interesting premise.