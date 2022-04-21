While talking about the infamous “fecal delivery” incident on Wednesday during the ongoing Depp vs. Heard trial, Johnny Depp lost his composure for a moment and chuckled at the suggestion that his small dogs, rather than Heard, defecated on his bed after one of their scrutinized rows. “I laughed. It was so outside, it was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh,” Depp recounted.

Now, it appears that Twitter is also having a field day with this testimony as spectators unite under a new hashtag: #MePoo, a play on the words of the #MeToo social media movement.

The online community may have heard about the fecal matter as early as 2020, but bringing it up in such a publicized trial will undoubtedly put the situation under a magnifying glass, as one user has astutely pointed out:

the face of someone when the WHOLE WORLD finds out you shit in the bed of Johnny Depp #mepoo pic.twitter.com/milApaDRvl — Kazam (@WhiteAlakazam) April 20, 2022

In case you were wondering just how small Depp’s dog was, as he claimed, here’s a picture of Heard holding him up.

Some folks just find the entire fiasco of one partner defecating on the bed, blaming it on the dog, and the other having to explain that it wasn’t the dog — in a court of law, no less — too hilarious for real life.

Johnny Depp explaining in court how an Amber Turd sized Grumpy did not come from a 4 pound Yorkie is EVERYTHING 🤣 #AmberTurd #mepoo — ItsmeRhi (@ItsmeRhi1) April 20, 2022

With no apparent end to this outstretched court feud, Amber Heard, Johnny Depp, and their respective attorneys will continue to butt heads in the U.S. defamation lawsuit through the upcoming weeks.