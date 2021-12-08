Meryl Streep thought being called the GOAT was an insult

When it comes to naming the greatest talents to have ever graced the silver screen, no conversation is complete or even worthy of consideration unless Meryl Streep is very near the top of the list.

Since making her screen debut in 1977, the acting legend has enjoyed unparalleled success that’s seen her showered in critical praise at every turn. On top of winning three Academy Awards from 21 nominations, Streep is also the most-nominated performer in the history of the Golden Globes, having landed 23 nods and gone home with nine trophies.

Throw in two BAFTAS, a pair of Screen Actors Guild Awards and a trio of Primetime Emmys, and you can see why many deem her to be the greatest of all-time. However, Jennifer Lawrence hilariously revealed during her recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that Streep thought being dubbed the GOAT was actually an insult.

“We offhandedly call Meryl ‘The GOAT’. Meryl kind of said, ‘That’s right, just tell the old goat where to go. I was like, ‘Meryl… you know GOAT means greatest of all time, right? We haven’t just been calling you goat this whole time!”

A-list stars stare into space in 'Don't Look Up' character posters 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Imagine the confusion on Streep’s face when co-stars like fellow Oscar winner Lawrence and two-time nominee Jonah Hill are walking around calling her the GOAT, leaving the 72 year-old confused as to why they were comparing her to a farmyard animal. She gets it now, though, so maybe she’s fully embraced the new lingo that she only recently discovered.