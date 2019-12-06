Metal Gear Solid Director Calls Out Black Widow Trailer For White Suit

When people think of the Metal Gear Solid franchise, they generally think of Hideo Kojima’s masterfully-executed stealth games, but the franchise goes beyond just the much beloved action series. Those who don’t yet know may be interested to hear that a movie’s currently in development with Jordan Vogt-Roberts (King: Skull Island) attached to helm. And now, it appears that the young director’s throwing shade at the Black Widow film, making claims that it may have copied some aspects of the video game series.

In a post on Twitter recently, he specifically pointed to similarities between MGS and the Black Widow trailer, making reference to a certain “patriot who saved the world.”

Honest question. I’m firm believer of parallel thinking, but… Is there any BLACK WIDOW pre the release of METAL GEAR SOLID 3 in 2004 that establishes this white suit? It sure reminds me of a certain patriot who saved the world❗️ Also, Cyber Monday Sale on elevated walkways! pic.twitter.com/NhOr0FaoeS — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) December 3, 2019

There’s definitely a hint of sarcasm in his tweet which points a finger at the trailer, perhaps insisting that the white suit worn in the preview is strikingly close to the one worn by the Metal Gear Solid protagonist. The side-by-side screenshots in the post only seem to confirm his accusation, too.

He delves deeper into the conspiracy as well by providing more screenshot evidence that there are huge similarities between the Black Widow suit and that worn by the Boss in Metal Gear Solid 3, before claiming MGS‘s original designer, Yoji Shinkawa, to be a “living legend.”

Can it perhaps be more parallel thinking? Well there’s more… Honestly, if I had a dollar for every time something akin to this or the TRUE LIES Harrier Jet scene happens to me while vacationing in Eastern Europe I’d be rich… Hrrrrrm. Okay. More thoughts?#Daveycrockett pic.twitter.com/hwvJkP0ZjN — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) December 3, 2019

Now we should touch on “CQC”. What is CQC you ask? It’s a legendary and technical style of combat unique to the Metal Gear franchise. It’s designed for “rapid alternation between armed & hand to hand combat” It’s pure @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN! This moment plays on loop in my brain. pic.twitter.com/RIAflMQXCj — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) December 3, 2019

He then continues with even more comparisons, leaving post after post on Twitter about how there are undeniable similarities between Metal Gear Solid and Black Widow. Suffice it to say, for anyone who does decide to venture to this thread, there’s a lot to take in.

So here we witness the old tradition (still celebrated in most of rural Eastern Europe) where two spies (and family) unexpectedly ‘bump’ into each other. Whoops! Immediately guns draw as tense pleasantries are exchanged through the narrow sights. What happens next you ask? pic.twitter.com/Rziu9Ohl27 — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) December 3, 2019

Frankly, there’s a ton to untangle here and it could be an easy conclusion to reach given Vogt-Roberts’ analyses, but he seems keen to withhold judgement. What do you think of all this, though? Does the director have a point? Be sure to let us know by dropping a comment down below.