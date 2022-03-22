MGM has snapped up global distribution rights to the latest movie from filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, starring Timothée Chalamet, called Bones and All.

This is the second time the Oscar-nominated director and Chalamet have worked together, according to Deadline. They initially teamed up on 2017’s Call Me by Your Name, which catapulted Chalamet to leading man status and earned him an Oscar nomination for best actor.

MGM was recently acquired by Amazon, and this is the company’s first big move since that merger. The movie also stars fellow Call Me by Your Name alum Michael Stuhlbarg, as well as Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance, André Holland, Jessica Harper, and Chloë Sevigny.

The film is an adaptation of a novel about two cannibals (yes, you read that right) on a journey through America during Ronald Reagan’s presidency. It’s billed as a horror romance story.

Guadagnino said he was extremely excited that MGM picked up the film.

“I am delighted that MGM, a studio that so clearly loves filmmakers and respects bold vision, is going to bring my movie into the world and that the amazing work of Timothée, Taylor, Mark and the rest of the cast will be seen in theaters. Bones and All could not be in better hands with Kevin Ulrich, Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy at the helm. I am truly proud to be associated with the iconic lion that has roared at the start of so many of my favorite films over the decades.”

MGM Film Group Chairman Michael De Luca and MGM Film Group President Pam Abdy both praised Guadagnino for his inventiveness and out-of-the-box thinking.

“Since his earliest days, Luca has been obsessed with movies, which makes him a kindred spirit to us both. We have long admired his devotion to the kind of cinema that is both admired and passionately discussed by moviegoing audiences. He is the rare filmmaker whose two-decades long career has spanned countless genres and subjects, and throughout he has remained true to his unique vision. We are equally thrilled to be working with Timothée, Taylor, Mark and this outstanding ensemble cast whose work in Bones and All will be a must see on the big screen.”

The movie was filmed in Ohio in the spring of last year. Guadagnino’s last film, Call Me by Your Name, garnered four Oscar nominations and won for Best Adapted Screenplay. There’s no release date yet for the film.