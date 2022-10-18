Michael B. Jordan reveals the most nerve-wracking aspect of helming ‘Creed III’

We’ve finally been given a look at the trailer for Creed III, the third entry in the absolute goldmine of a spinoff of the Rocky franchise, and it looks like Michael B. Jordan will be starting next year’s Oscar campaign and the most powerful, punchy, poignant foot he can put forward.

Starring Jordan opposite Jonathan Majors, the film follows Adonis “Donnie” Creed (Jordan), who, years after the events of Creed II, is at a pivotal stage in his career and life, now navigating the challenges that come with balancing his professional career with his family life. But when his former childhood friend Damian (Majors), tracks him down after serving 18 years in prison, Donnie is forced to confront the ghosts of his past as Damian toys with Donnie’s guilt and dignity.

It’s also the directorial debut for Jordan, pulling double duty as the film’s lead whilst helming the film from the director’s chair. And with the task of having to follow the success of its predecessors, themselves packed to the bone with cinematic legacy, it was always a tall order for Jordan in the leading role alone, let alone with the added job of stepping into the directing role for the first time.

At the Creed III press conference attended by We Got This Covered, Jordan opened up about his initial anxiety with helming the film, wondering if audiences will connect with it positively or not.

“I was nervous about it, connecting with people. I was nervous, you know, in my own head. You know, you’re creating and developing things and you’re working with the writer and stuff. You’re like, man, is this something that, you know, that people will, you know, will they f*** with you?”

But he would go on to note that his love of drawing from one’s own truth in storytelling quickly swept his fears away.

But you know, telling the truth, you know, and being honest in storytelling is one of the greatest gifts, you know, that you can have and give. And through and through we just continued to tell the truth.

Creed III will release on March 3, 2023.