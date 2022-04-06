Director Michael Bay has made a huge claim — believing he could be the person that has destroyed the most cars in film history.

Ahead of the release of his latest flick Ambulance, Bay spoke to Screenrant about how many cars he had destroyed while making the movie. While he wasn’t able to provide a specific answer to the question but the Transformers director shared an example of why he has the top spot in Hollywood’s car destruction department.

“Well, we do have a count from my transpo guy, but I’ve definitely probably destroyed more vehicles than any other director in history. Just to give an example, I was in a Chinese car factory, and they were so impressed to take me into the guy that crashes the test crash dummies and I’m like, ‘I am not impressed, dude. Okay? I’ve crashed more cars than you ever have in your lifetime’.”

While the statement might be bold, Bay does have a filmography to back it up. Having directed movies like Transformers, 6 Underground, and now Ambulance, Bay is known for his over-the-top action pieces that seem to take out plenty of vehicles without discriminating. Transformers: Dark of the Moon alone is said to have destroyed 532 cars during its two-and-a-half-hour runtime.

In a review of the film, We Got This Covered said that Ambulance “might be way too long and suffer from many familiar problems, but (it) still has enough action-packed thrills in the tank to rank as Michael Bay’s best movie in years.”

Bay’s signature action by all accounts is back with Ambulance and fans can check it out when it launches in theaters on April 7.