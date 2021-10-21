Michael Bay has arguably only made one straightforward action movie since 2003’s Bad Boys II, and even then Netflix’s 6 Underground didn’t prove popular enough in the boardroom to get a sequel the green light. However, there’s hope that the upcoming Ambulance could mark a serious return to form.

Besides the aforementioned pair, Bay has spent most of the last two decades working in sci-fi via The Island and five Transformers films, although he did change it up with blackly comic crime caper Pain & Gain and true-life war story 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.

One thing Ambulance definitely has going for it is the cast; Jake Gyllenhaal takes a rare detour into action hero territory, with support coming from fast-rising stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza Gonzales. The first trailer drops later today, and it’s been preceded by Bay revealing the first images from the project on Instagram, which you can see below.

Michael Bay Shares First Images From New Action Movie Ambulance

A remake of the 2005 Danish effort of the same name, Ambulance sees Abdul-Mateen II go to Gyllenhaal’s character for financial assistance, seeking $231,000. Instead, he’s convinced that a $32 million heist would be a much better idea, with Gonzalez’s paramedic dragged into a situation that quickly spirals out of control. That sounds right up Bay’s street, and we can’t wait to see the trailer a few hours from now.