Michael Bay told Jake Gyllenhaal not to ask how he wrangled two helicopters

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is appearing in Michael Bay’s new film, Ambulance, and as part of promotion for the work — widely-regarded as Bay’s best in years — he revealed he was struck by the director’s ability to wrangle what he needed for action scenes.

“We drove under a bridge and he came to us, he was like, ‘I got two helicopters, okay?’ That’s how he always [acts]. ‘Okay? And we’re gonna fly the helicopters under the bridge. So, you just jump out of the thing, shoot at the helicopters, it’s gonna be great.’ I’m like, ‘how the f-ck did you get two helicopters out of the middle of nowhere?’ He’s like, ‘don’t ask questions, we’re rolling!'”

Gyllenhaal made the comments during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live yesterday evening alongside co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Gyllenhaal also revealed that Bay’s house, where meetings for the film about two brothers who rob a bank to pay some medical bills, and then find themselves over their heads were held, is truly a little bit tremendous and wild.

“It took a while for us to find each other in there. It is a huge, huge house. It is filled with like Transformer’s memorabilia. I ran into Bumblebee. I walked in and there’s a yellow car in his living room. There are also trees and like a waterfall [outside it].”

Ambulance opens Friday, and currently has a 75 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critical consensus is that the Gyllenhaal vehicle drives at top speed, and ultimately comes to the rescue for audiences wanting more Bay work.