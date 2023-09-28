Michael Gambon’s best movie and TV show roles

Michael Gambon had a glittering career in acting, so here are some of his best performances to mark his passing.

Sir Michael Gambon, whose career in movies and television spanned six decades, has died at the age of 82. For millions of people around the world, he’s the beloved Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter movies, having inherited the role from Richard Harris and making his debut in The Prisoner of Azkaban.

But Gambon’s long career shouldn’t be defined by the Wizarding World. He was repeatedly garlanded for his acting skills both on stage and screen, winning three Olivier Awards for his theatrical work, two Screen Actors Guild Awards and four BAFTA Awards for his screen acting, not to mention being knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for a lifetime of work in the British entertainment industry.

So, if you want honor Gambon’s memory with some of his best performances, here’s where to start.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Let’s get Potter out of the way early on. Gambon was a fine successor to Richard Harris and gradually made the role his own, injecting an element of danger and mystery beyond the cuddly grandfather type of the first two books. Gambon’s Dumbledore is never better than in the Half-Blood Prince, which sees the Hogwarts headmaster’s story come to a rather conclusive end.

Perhaps it’s just because the story gives Dumbledore more to do than usual, or perhaps it’s because Gambon knew this would be his last full performance (he would go on to cameo in The Deathly Hallows Parts 1 & 2), but he brings depth, energy, and gravitas to the character like never before.

The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover (1989)

Peter Greenaway’s bizarre art film will not be enjoyed by everybody, but Gambon knocks his performance out of the park. Described as audacious and shocking by critics, the film centers on a husband and wife couple played by Gambon and Helen Mirren. Gambon’s character, Albert, is one of the most repulsive figures he would ever play and the script allows him to chew the scenery without ever feeling hammy.

It’s a hell of a ride and not for the faint of heart, but if you want to see the extremes to which Gambon could take a character look no further.

The King’s Speech (2010)

It seems inevitable that any British actor above a certain age will end up playing Royalty on TV or film, but Gambon clearly relishes playing King George V in Tom Hooper’s Best Picture Winner The King’s Speech. Though Colin Firth and Geoffrey Rush’s relationship is at the core of the movie Gambon’s older King provides the example to which he must aspire.

Even in a stacked cast including Helena Bonham-Carter, Guy Pearce, Timothy Spall, and Derek Jacobi Gambon stands out, and he goes a long way towards bringing some energy into what could be a very static story.

Gosford Park (2001)

Robert Altman’s 2001 black comedy can also boast an incredible ensemble cast, with Gambon competing for our attention against heavyweights like Charles Dance, Helen Miren, Richard E. Grant, Derek Jacobi, Emily Watson, and Maggie Smith. They all play wealthy individuals gathering for a shooting weekend, only for a murder to be committed.]

Gambon plays Sir William McCordle, who hosts the party. He’s at the core of multiple plot strands and, while we don’t want to spoil the story for anyone who hasn’t seen it, his actions have an outsize influence on the story.

Paddington (2014)

Gambon doesn’t have a huge role in Paddington. He provides the voice for Uncle Pastuzo in the movie’s opening sequence and therefore doesn’t appear once everyone’s favorite bear has travelled to London. Even so, we want to tip our hat to him here, as he delivers a great performance.

We’re also now somewhat downbeat that Gambon’s death may mean he won’t reprise the role in the upcoming Paddington in Peru. Perhaps he may have been able to record his performance prior to his death, though if not we’re sure there’ll be a touching tribute to the gravelly-voice uncle.

The Singing Detective (1986)

This BBC serial drama gave a huge boost to Gambon’s career. The immensely popular show saw Gambon playing Philip Marlow mystery writer suffering from crippling psoriatic arthritis, with the pain of his treatment causing him to imagine a fantasy world in which he’s a detective. It’s a complex and often surreal show, taking a noir template and twisting it into recognizable shapes.

The Singing Detective was ranked in 20th place on the BFI’s list of 100 Greatest Television Programmes and remains a powerfully idiosyncratic piece of work. Naturally, Gambon is amazing in it.

Path to War (2002)

This HBO TV film explores the Vietnam War from the perspective of the men running it. Gambon plays President Lyndon Baines Johnson, seeing him grappling with the conflict between his popular domestic policies and the increasingly bloody quagmire in Vietnam he can’t extricate himself or his country from

Gambon perfectly conveys President Johnson’s forthright personality and eccentric mannerisms, with critics praising the “fire and brimstone” he brought to the role. He would go on to receive a Primetime Emmy Nomination for Path to War, though lost out to Albert Finney’s Winston Churchill in The Gathering Storm.

Doctor Who (2010)

In another reality Gambon would have made a great Doctor in his own right, but his sole appearance in Doctor Who was memorable for all the right reasons. Gambon played Kazran Sardick in 2010’s ‘A Christmas Carol’, who has a strong resemblance to Ebeneezer Scrooge. Over the course of the episode, Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor uses time travel to gradually make Sardick kinder, gradually exploring his doomed romance.

The final moments are all but guaranteed to wring a tear from your eye. Doctor Who has had many Christmas specials, but ‘A Christmas Carol’ is widely considered the best.

But these excellent performances are merely scratching the surface, to say nothing of his glittering career on stage. I was lucky enough to see Gambon in one of his final stage performances in Samuel Beckett’s Krapp’s Last Tape, and will treasure the memory forever. RIP to a legend.