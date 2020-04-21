Tremors 7 Star Assures Fans The Film Will Be Here For Halloween

A few months ago, the idea of a global shutdown was unthinkable. Movie releases postponed, major sporting events cancelled, pubs closed for business (particularly hard to take). You wouldn’t think then that an indie monster sequel with a home video budget would stand much chance against the onslaught. Well, you can think again.

Tremors: Island Fury, also known as Tremors 7, had been pencilled in for a Halloween release prior to the pandemic. Filming had wrapped, but with studios effectively shut down, the post-production process would appear to be on ice. According to star Michael Gross, however, that’s not the case.

Speaking to Saved by Nostalgia, the actor stated that as far as he’s aware, work on Tremors 7 is still ongoing. Take that corona. Here’s what he had to say:

“[The film is] anticipated to come out in October, around Halloween of this year. As far as I know, it’s not been pushed back, since the editing process is something that doesn’t necessarily need a full studio to work on. Universal is by and large shutdown, all its theme parks, its movie, and television production are down and out right now, but I think this post-production is still continuing.”

New Tremors 7 Set Photos Reveal First Look At 3 From Hell Star Richard Brake 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Tremors fans, breathe a sigh of relief. Your monster fun this spooky season is still on track to release on time. The film will see Gross return for another round of Graboid-fuelled hijinks, but given how uncertain the timeframe for the pandemic’s disruption is, it’s impossible to rule out a delay further down the line. For now, though, I’d take the actor’s reassurance to heart.

Excited for Tremors 7? Drop a comment down below. Someone might be, it’s a legitimate question. I’m not saying the Tremors fandom is as sizeable or vocal as that of Star Wars, Marvel, Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones, Star Trek, Rick and Morty, Game of Thrones, or Doctor Who, but they still deserve to be kept informed. We’re here for everyone.

Personally, I’d never heard of the series until I started writing for this site, and now I learn that there have been seven movies. Seven. Who knew the direct-to-video market was that profitable?