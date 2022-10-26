Michael J. Fox shares his pitch for the ‘Back to the Future’ remake nobody wants and we’re not getting

Very few movies can be deemed 100 percent safe from the relentless churn of reboots, remakes, legacy sequels, and re-imaginings, but it’s always reassuring to know that Back to the Future will always be one of them.

Of course, if Hollywood had its way, there’s a distinctly high chance we’d have seen the concept given a fresh coat of paint by now. Thankfully, though, director Robert Zemeckis wisely decided to hold onto the rights, and has made it abundantly clear on a number of occasions that they’ll literally need to be pried from his cold, dead, hands.

In a similar vein, screenwriter Bob Gale has explained many times over why there’s no need for a fourth installment, and he’s even helpfully suggested additional content he regards as official canon to tide fans over. That being said, Michael J. Fox did share his thoughts on a potential do-over during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, even if it’s never going to happen.

“I actually had this thought that if they did the movie again, they should do it with a girl as Marty. There’s something about it that connects with people on every level. I just feel like it will come around again.”

Photo via Youtube / WatchMojo.com

Back to the Future remains a near-perfect blockbuster with an enduring reputation that’s seen it continue to find new fans with each passing generation, and that’s something that won’t ever change. Do we need a reboot or a remake? No. Are we going to get one? Also no. Does that mean the original won’t live forever as a delightful slice of timeless entertainment? Absolutely not, and we’re glad that the specter of reinvention won’t hover over the property to instill fear in its supporters.