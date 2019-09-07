Michael B. Jordan Addresses Those Matrix 4 Rumors

The Matrix is finally being reloaded again, as a fourth installment in the franchise is now officially in development. We don’t know too much about it just yet, but it’s been confirmed that Lana Wachowski will return to write and direct, with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively. There’s still one big question lingering over the project, though, and that’s how come Laurence Fishburne hasn’t been listed among the other returnees?

Well, Variety’s Justin Kroll revealed a few weeks back that the absence of Fishburne could explain “where and when the film is set.” Moreover, the studio’s apparently looking at “a variety of actors” to possibly play a young Morpheus, which is something WGTC first reported on several months ago.

No names have emerged just yet, but fans have already put forward Michael B. Jordan as the ideal star to play a younger version of the iconic character. It’s easy to see why he’d be a great fit for the role, too, but is he actually in talks with Warner Bros. about taking part in the project?

Jordan was asked this during the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend and played it all off as just a rumor, saying the following:

“You know they’re rumors man, I don’t know. Like I said, ‘I’m down. Nah, man I’m not messing with you man.” Jordan laughed with the interviewer. “No, no, no, but like, it’s always flattering to get caught up in these rumors and stuff like that…But, we’ll see how things shake out, who knows.”

Of course, just because Michael’s playing coy here doesn’t mean it won’t happen. In all likelihood, he’s just keeping quiet until things become official. But in any case, it’ll probably be a while yet before we learn anything more in regards to casting.

After all, The Matrix 4 was only just announced a few weeks ago, but with Lana, Keanu and Carrie-Anne all locked in now, it looks like things are about to start to come together and hopefully, Warner Bros. will be ready to share more with us in the new year.