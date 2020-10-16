Michael B. Jordan To Produce DC’s Static Shock Movie

Fans were taken by surprise when it was announced at DC FanDome that a live-action Static Shock movie is now in early development, and that it’ll be a theatrical venture, not something made for HBO Max.

It was unexpected, sure, but certainly came as welcome news and while there’s still no updates on casting or plot details, The Hollywood Reporter brings word tonight that none other than Michael B. Jordan will be producing the project through Outlier Society, his Warner Bros.-based banner.

Again, we don’t yet know who’ll star in the feature, but speaking about his excitement to be involved, here’s what the actor shared:

“I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around black superheroes; our community deserves that. Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros on this initial step.”

For those who may not know, Static Shock is the common alter ego of 16-year-old Virgil Hawkins and after being created for the page by Dwayne McDuffie back in the 90s, he found mainstream attention thanks to the fondly remembered Static Shock animated show that was on the air from 2000-2004 and was part of the DC Animated Universe.

He might not carry the same name recognition as a Batman or Superman, or even a Green Arrow or Flash, but he’s certainly got a lot of fans and folks have been crying out for a live-action, big budget movie for the character for some time now. And at last, it seems they’re about to get one, with Michael B. Jordan leading the charge.

But tell us, who would you like to see suit up as Static Shock? Let us know by dropping a comment down below.